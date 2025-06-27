Stage 1 fire restrictions enforced across Utah

Starting June 28, restrictions will be in place for all unincorporated private and state lands in Utah.

Stage 1 restrictions ban the use of open fires except within established facilities or improved campground, as well permanently constructed fire pits at private homes that have pressurized, running water.

The restrictions also ban smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building. Fireworks or other pyrotechnics are also banned.

Violating the restrictions is illegal and punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

State forestry officials say fire restrictions are in place on all Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service-managed public lands and all forest service lands in Utah. The Uinta-Wasatch-Cache, Ashley, and Sawtooth National forest are excepted from the rules.

The statewide restriction includes unincorporated areas of Summit County. Earlier this month, the Park City Council approved a ban on open flames and fireworks in town through Oct. 31 .

In Heber City, fireworks are banned except between July 2 and July 5, and July 22 and July 25.

Utah has seen more than 380 wildfires this year, 72% of those are human-caused.

A brush fire sparked Thursday evening in north Summit County . The blaze, just off Interstate 80 near the Emery interchange, burned about an acre before crews with North Summit Fire District and other nearby agencies controlled and extinguished the fire.

The North Summit Fire District said its cause is under investigation.

The state’s largest fire, the France Canyon fire has burned almost 28,000 acres since June 11. The blaze outside Cedar City 15% contained.

For more information about current wildfires in the state visit the Utah Fire Info website.