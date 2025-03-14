Park City Fire: Park Meadows house fire not considered suspicious

More than 24 hours after the fire started early Thursday morning, crews are still working to put out the blaze at a house undergoing renovations near Little Kate Road and Lucky John Drive.

Chief Bob Zanetti said the fire was active through the night and crews rotated every three hours to tackle the flare-ups.

The team also used a drone with infrared cameras to watch for hot spots.

“It’s just, you know, a big structure and it kind of collapsed in a lot of places on top of each other,” he said. “So there's just fire around, even with the weather we had last night, it's still incredibly hot.”

Zanetti said his team hopes to put out the fire by Friday afternoon so the site can be cleaned up.

Before clean up can begin, fire crews need to determine what sparked the blaze.

He said the contractor and family have been helpful in the investigation and, so far, the fire is not considered suspicious.

“Construction sites are risky sites,” he said. “We've had a number of fires in construction sites over the past year.”

No one was in the home when the fire started.

Zanetti said a neighbor walking their dog around 5 a.m. Thursday smelled smoke, saw the flames and called the fire department. However, he said the fire likely sparked hours earlier.

“This morning, somebody else from the neighborhood said she was up and smelled smoke as early as 3 a.m. that morning,” Zanetti said.

No injuries have been reported.

Zanetti said the home is likely a total loss.

