Park City Hospital opens new sports medicine, performance center

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 21, 2025 at 5:15 PM MDT
Intermountain Park City Sports Medicine and Performance Center
Intermountain Health

The Intermountain Health Park City Hospital has opened its newly remodeled sports medicine and performance center.

The facility has added state-of-the-art equipment including a 3D motion capture, high speed treadmills and a rehabilitation ceiling track.

The upgraded center will focus on helping patients who struggle with movement and fitness, from Olympic athletes to everyday athletes and people recovering from serious injuries.

“By having all of these services under one roof we can ensure that if someone is looking to improve their health and movement then we have someone who can help them achieve their goals,” said Marlene Morgan, a physical therapist and manager of sports medicine and performance at Intermountain Park City Hospital. “We have very active people in our community, and this helps ensure they can keep doing what they love."

In addition to physical therapy, sports performance and sports medicine, the center also offers comprehensive lifestyle medicine and wellness services to the community.

More information is available on Intermountain Health's website.

Sydney Weaver
News Producer
