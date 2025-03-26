Park City planners officially deny Yarrow redevelopment concept

Last October a majority of commissioners didn’t support a 10-foot height exception for the project at the intersection of Park Avenue and Kearns Boulevard.

However, there was no official vote at the October meeting. At that time, the project was continued to a date uncertain. The 5-1 vote March 26 ratified the commission’s denial of the project.

The owner of the property, Singerman Real Estate, didn’t make any major changes to the project since the October meeting.

Singerman wants to demolish the decades-old hotel to make way for a modern mixed-use development. Buildings would be up to 45 feet tall and include a condo hotel, affordable housing, commercial space and offices.

The proposal exceeds the 35-foot height limit established by city zoning.

A lawyer for the property owner argued the project would deliver numerous benefits, including affordable housing, pedestrian improvements and underground parking.

Rick Shand was the sole commissioner to vote in favor of the proposal. He said the project would improve the area compared to the existing hotel, which was built in 1977.

Commissioner Bill Johnson said he was OK with the height exception, but he had numerous questions about other aspects of the project.

Several residents, including Mountainlands Community Housing Executive Director Jason Glidden, spoke in favor of the redevelopment.

The planning commission’s vote can be appealed within 10 days.