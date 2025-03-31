© 2025 KPCW

Free parking returns to Old Town Park City amid waterline construction

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 31, 2025 at 4:16 PM MDT
Water line construction on Park City's Main Street, Mar. 31, 2025.
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
Water line construction on Park City's Main Street, Mar. 31, 2025.

Visitors to Park City’s Main Street can park in Old Town for free now through June 29.

This comes as crews restart work on a years-long project to repair decades-old Main Street water lines.

Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday until May 1.

This phase of the project will close Main Street to cars between Fourth and Fifth streets — or from the post office to Java Cow — during work hours. The next portion from May into June will close upper Main Street from Fourth Street to Swede Alley.

Sidewalks and businesses will remain open during construction.

Drivers will still be charged to park during special events like Savor the Summit.

Park City began the multimillion dollar project last year. The existing water lines date back to 1984 and have suffered a series of breaks in recent years.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver