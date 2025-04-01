Park City Song Summit officially moving to City Park

On March 27 the Park City Council unanimously approved a special event permit that will bring the annual Park City Song Summit to the City Park fields this summer.

The event is scheduled for Aug. 15 and 16 and is expected to draw upwards of 4,000 total attendees.

The Park City Song Summit was founded in 2019 and has been in a variety of locations including Deer Valley and for the past two years, Canyons Village. The multi-day event includes live performances, artist conversations and wellness activities like yoga.

The Jim Santy Auditorium and library field will also be used for the two-day event.

Several Park City council members had questions about whether organizers had adequate parking and transit access to City Park.

Park City Song Summit Founder Ben Anderson said they plan to utilize Richardson Flat and parking spaces at Deer Valley’s Snow Park base. Song Summit will also use Park City High School parking on the Saturday (Aug. 16) of the event, when school is out. Along with city buses, there will also be private shuttles for attendees.

Councilmember Ed Parigian asked Anderson if they could provide discounted tickets for locals.

Anderson said putting on such a large event is not easy financially.

“We are trying our best to be a successful business, while at the same time incorporating the community,” he said. “We do give hundreds of tickets away, and we will absolutely consider another way to include locals. But I'm also trying to not go broke.”

The permit was approved on the condition that the Song Summit team continue to work with city staff on a parking and transit plan. Tickets are expected to go on sale later this month.

Council members expressed excitement about bringing the event back into city limits. The permit was approved on the same day Sundance Film Festival officials announced they will be leaving Park City for Boulder, Colorado in 2027.

Park City Municipal, the Park City Song Summit and its Song Summit Foundation are financial contributors to KPCW.