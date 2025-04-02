© 2025 KPCW

Park City Peaks to rebrand as Hotel Thaynes, undergo $21M renovation

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published April 2, 2025 at 4:50 PM MDT
A rendering of Hotel Thaynes.
Lodging Dynamics
A rendering of Hotel Thaynes.

The Park City Peaks Hotel plans to undergo a major renovation this year and join Marriott’s portfolio of boutique properties.

The owner of the Peaks Hotel recently announced that the property will undergo a $21 million renovation and become part of Marriott International’s Tribute Portfolio.

The Italian restaurant, Versante Hearth + Bar, will continue operating as part of the 128-room hotel.

According to a press release, the renovation is set to be completed in October.

The property, which is owned by the Provo-based firm Lodging Dynamics, is one of the first commercial businesses visible upon entering Park City proper on state Route 224.

The revamped hotel will offer guests shuttle access to Park City Mountain, Deer Valley Resort and Main Street, which are located a short drive away.

Lodging Dynamics was founded in 1991 after the group developed the first Marriott franchise in Utah. Their portfolio also includes The Milkhouse and Homestead Resort in Midway.
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
