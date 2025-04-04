© 2025 KPCW

Park City, High Valley buses switch to spring schedules

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 4, 2025 at 4:29 PM MDT
The city's transportation department is proposing to increase the frequency of the Yellow, Red, Green, and Blue bus routes to every 20 minutes during the winter.
Park City Municipal Corporation
A Park City Transit 5 Yellow bus waiting at the Old Town Transit Center in the winter.

Starting Sunday, April 6, Park City Transit will switch from winter service to its spring schedule.

That ends the Park City Mountain and Deer Valley express buses until next winter and changes the frequency of other routes.

High Valley Transit will switch to its spring schedule April 20.

Its 109 “Snowball Express” from the Jeremy Ranch Park and Ride straight to Canyons Village and Park City Mountain will stop for the season.

Other bus times may change as well.
