New Park City School District athletics campus up for planning approval

The district is proposing two projects: expanding facilities at Dozier Field and building a separate athletics campus on the property of Treasure Mountain Junior High, which is set to be demolished after this school year.

A staff report says the plan for the Treasure Mountain property involves constructing two baseball fields, two soccer fields, and eight tennis courts, along with an athletic support building, press box and concession area. The proposal also includes nearly 100 off-street parking spaces.

Separately, the Park City School District wants to add a new 13,000 square-foot building on the north end of Dozier Field and another building at its entrance. Other improvements include expanding the bleachers and resurfacing the track around the field.

Park City School District The site plan for Dozier Field.

In December the Park City Board of Education approved the issuance of $38 million in lease revenue bonds to fund the athletics expansion.

The Park City Planning Commission will consider approving the school district’s permit application at its meeting Wednesday.

The commission will also consider forwarding a recommendation to the city council on code changes for the Bonanza Park neighborhood. The goal of the new rules is to make the area at the center of town more walkable and vibrant by increasing incentives for affordable housing and pedestrian connections.

Under the existing rules, buildings in Bonanza Park are limited to 35 feet in height. But the changes under review by the commission would let developers build up to 45 feet if they provide certain benefits, such as underground parking, outdoor public space or a childcare facility.

The draft code also includes a prohibition on nightly rentals in the neighborhood.

If the planning commission moves it forward, the city council is scheduled to review the new development rules for Bonanza Park on April 24.

Wednesday’s planning commission meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.

