Winter sports brands prepare for Trump’s tariffs

Park City resident Nick Sargent is the president of Snowsports Industries America (SIA), a trade association representing the winter sports business in North America.

Sargent said the Trump administration's decision to levy reciprocal tariffs on nearly 100 countries has been top of mind for makers of skis and other winter apparel that heavily utilize European and Asian countries for manufacturing.

“It’s not just China,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Wednesday. “Some of the smaller countries like Vietnam for example – that’s known for building bags, packs – they’re affected as well. So a lot of the winter sports brands are building contingency plans, building that into their manufacturing.”

As companies make changes, Sargent said it’s not yet clear who will pay for the cost increases that result from tariffs.

“What we don’t know, and what has yet to be decided, is the manufacturer going to push [costs] through to the retailer? To the consumer? Is the manufacturer going to subsidize that tariff in an effort to save the lower pricing? And there’s also talk that maybe Washington might change their tone.”

Leaders in Washington D.C. did change their tone Wednesday after several days of steep market declines on Wall Street.

President Trump announced midday that he authorized a 90-day pause on certain tariffs to most countries, providing some relief to companies and stocks, which surged after the announcement.

The pause does not include the 125% tariff Trump has imposed on China, which Sargent said produces a lot of winter sport products.

He said there is also some concern the tariffs could cause supply chain delays similar to those during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Snowsports Industries America is also focused on helping companies reach compliance with new rules in the U.S. and Europe that ban the use of “forever chemicals” in skis, snowboards and apparel.