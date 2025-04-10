© 2025 KPCW

Utah resorts welcome spring with pond skims

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 10, 2025 at 5:00 PM MDT
A skier does a flip in Park City Mountain's third annual Pond Skim.
Grace Doerfler / KPCW
A skier does a flip in Park City Mountain's third annual Pond Skim.

Park City Mountain will celebrate spring with its annual pond skim at the Eagle Super Pond Saturday.

Skiers and riders will attempt to skim across a shallow pool dug into the snow starting at noon.

There are prizes for biggest splash, best costume, best overall skim and judge’s choice.

It’s too late to register to skim but it’s free to watch the fun.

Skiers and riders will also pond skim at Snowbasin and Solitude Saturday.

Brian Head Resort’s skimming spring carnival is April 26.

Park City Mountain is a financial supporter of KPCW.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver