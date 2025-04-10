Utah resorts welcome spring with pond skims

Skiers and riders will attempt to skim across a shallow pool dug into the snow starting at noon.

There are prizes for biggest splash, best costume, best overall skim and judge’s choice.

It’s too late to register to skim but it’s free to watch the fun.

Skiers and riders will also pond skim at Snowbasin and Solitude Saturday.

Brian Head Resort’s skimming spring carnival is April 26.

Park City Mountain is a financial supporter of KPCW.