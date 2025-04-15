Park City Transit riders log 350,000 miles in winter ‘Ride On’ challenge

From December 2024 to April 2025, the city said residents and visitors reduced single-occupancy vehicle trips by shifting 26,000 trips to public transit, walking, biking or carpooling.

The city launched the Ride On Park City online platform in 2019 to help transform residents’ daily commuting habits.

The city said the Ride On program also serves as a tool for employers to encourage workers to use alternative commuting methods. This winter, Park City Mountain, Deer Valley Resort and the Park City Chamber were the top participating employers.

Park City Manager Matt Dias said, when people log their trips, it is a conscious choice to lessen traffic and congestion in the community.

He said, “I’m particularly proud to report that 193 Park City Municipal employees participated, logging more than 1,500 trips this winter, equating to a total of 36,600 miles of vehicle travel removed from our roads.”

Riders can plan, track and log their trips to earn prizes throughout the year.

The city said the next award program will be the “Try Transit Week” which typically begins in August or September.