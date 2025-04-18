Utah ski resorts fight melting snow in final days of season

Deer Valley will have a number of runs open and lifts spinning for skiers through closing day Sunday.

At the Snow Park base area, Snowflake and Carpenter Express are running. Skiers can access terrain of Bald Mountain with the Sultan, Wasatch and Sterling express chair lifts.

Park City Mountain will close a day later on Monday.

At the Mountain Village base area, First Time, PayDay and 3 Kings get skiers and riders onto the mountain with Silverlode and Bonanza still spinning.

Canyons Village will not be open Monday, according to a resort spokesperson.

Park City ended its uphill skiing Thursday night to allow for crews to move snow to the base area.

Woodward Park City’s Hot Laps lift closed April 13.

In the Cottonwood canyons, Alta Ski Area closes Sunday. Solitude Mountain Resort is running lifts through May 11 and Brighton’s season ends May 18.

Snowbird Ski Area hopes to mark Memorial Day on the slopes staying open through May 26.

With spring conditions, lift, run and resort closures are subject to change.