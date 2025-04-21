Park City explores sites for Deer Valley, Main Street gondola proposal

The connection is seen as a tool to maintain and increase vibrancy on Main Street ahead of the 2034 Winter Olympics. City data shows that 23% of Main Street visitors come from Deer Valley. That number is expected to increase once the ski resort develops a new base village at Snow Park.

The idea initially involved building a gondola terminal on the Brew Pub lot located at the top of Main Street.

Following direction from the Park City Council, staff is now exploring other sites in Old Town, including various locations on Main Street and the entirety of Swede Alley.

The city council is scheduled to receive an update on the gondola project at its meeting May 23.

Park City is moving faster with other elements of the Main Street Area Plan, as directed by the city council.

On Monday the city is expected to issue a request for bids from engineering firms to conduct a transportation and circulation analysis for Main Street and Swede Alley.

The study will involve a topographical survey, concepts for new street designs and a preliminary construction schedule.

With the guidance of other mountain towns, city staff are also exploring ways fossil fuel-free resources can be used for melting snow in the Main Street area. The Town of Vail has had heated streets in its pedestrian core since the early 2000s. According to a staff report, Vail uses an ambient temperature loop instead of natural gas.

City staff are also evaluating geothermal energy for snow melting and other uses, such as heating and cooling buildings.

