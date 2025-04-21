Park City Golf Club opens, new season pass available to residents

Manager Vaughan Robinson said the golf course, located just north of Park City Mountain Village, is in good condition following the winter snow.

“We go out there with black sand, which is just drawing the sun’s heat to help Mother Nature and do a lot of the work for us,” Robinson said. “When it melts down far enough, we’ll clear it with shovels if we need to.”

The golf course is offering discounted rates for play until the Friday before Memorial Day. 18 holes with a cart costs $70 now, but will cost $110 once prices go up.

The Park City Council still needs to approve the official fee schedule for the golf course this year, but the council already gave the green light to one major change.

For the first time since 2001, the golf course will offer season passes to residents within city limits this year. A season pass costs $1,350 and does not include cart fees.

Robinson said a season pass makes sense for anyone who expects to play 30 or more 18-hole rounds. However, there is no limit on how many rounds season passholders can play.

“[The city] council prioritized, ‘hey let’s take care of those who live in town. Make sure that their amenity is available to them, making sure we have open tee times for them,’" Robinson said. "And one of the benefits they want to see is this season pass.”

Other pass options include a $600 punch pass for seniors 65 and older and residents who live in Park City School District boundaries.

A punch pass equates to 10 18-hole rounds, 20 nine-hole rounds or any combination of the two.

Passes and information about league play is available at the course office on Thaynes Canyon Drive. Tee time reservations can be made online, a link can be found here.

Robinson said the course is now back to a par 72, after construction on the nearby water plant shortened hole 11 to a par-3.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.