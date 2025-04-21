Park City resident facing felony charges for child pornography

Park City Police arrested 29-year-old Hector Escobar Cabral at his home in Silver Creek Village last week for alleged child sex abuse.

Cabral is now facing 10 second-degree felony charges for sexual exploitation of a minor in 3rd District Court.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Google reported suspicious activity and files containing child pornography to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in November of 2024. The cyber tip included internet protocol (IP) addresses that geolocated the activity to the Park City area.

A months-long investigation has led police to tie more than 360 illegal photos and videos to Cabral.

Officers searched Cabral’s home on Serviceberry Drive April 16. He admitted to having pornographic materials involving children and said he had never inappropriately touched a child, according to the affidavit.

Police say Cabral was using the messaging app Telegram to share and obtain child porn.

Officers arrested Cabral and booked him into the Summit County Jail where is being held without bail.

Cabral’s initial court appearance is Tuesday where he could face years of jail time. A second-degree felony carries one to 15 years in prison with up to $10,000 in fines.