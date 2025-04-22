HBO releases trailer for Park City-based film 'Mountainhead'

“Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong directed the movie starring Steve Carell, Jason Scwartzman and Ramy Youssef.

Details have been limited, but the synopsis says the plot centers around a group of billionaire friends that get together “against the backdrop of a rolling international crisis.”

The film is Jesse Armstrong’s first project since “Succession” ended its four-season run on HBO. The family drama won several Emmys and widespread acclaim for its satirical take on corporate media.

HBO will release “Mountainhead” on its platform Max on May 31.