HBO releases trailer for Park City-based film 'Mountainhead'

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published April 22, 2025 at 5:50 PM MDT
Cory Michael Smith, Steve Carell, Jason Scwartzman and Ramy Youssef in "Mountainhead." HBO plans to release the film May 31 on Max.
HBO has released the trailer for its original film “Mountainhead,” which was filmed in the Park City area.

“Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong directed the movie starring Steve Carell, Jason Scwartzman and Ramy Youssef.

Details have been limited, but the synopsis says the plot centers around a group of billionaire friends that get together “against the backdrop of a rolling international crisis.”

The film is Jesse Armstrong’s first project since “Succession” ended its four-season run on HBO. The family drama won several Emmys and widespread acclaim for its satirical take on corporate media.

HBO will release “Mountainhead” on its platform Max on May 31.
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
