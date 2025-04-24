© 2025 KPCW

‘Sunset on Sunrise’ chair lift auction to benefit local nonprofits

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 24, 2025 at 5:24 PM MDT
Artists will decorate a blank chair from the Sunrise lift to auction off at the "Sunset on Sunrise" event June 11.
Park City Mountain / Arts Council of Park City & Summit County
Artists will decorate a blank chair from the Sunrise lift to auction off at the "Sunset on Sunrise" event June 11.

Park City Mountain and the Arts Council of Park City & Summit County will auction off 12 decommissioned ski lift chairs decorated by local artists.

The “Sunset on Sunrise” chairs are from the Canyons Village Sunrise lift which was torn down this spring to make way for a new gondola.

The Arts Council and the mountain are currently looking for artists who want to be considered to work directly with a designated nonprofit on designs. Proceeds from each auctioned chair will benefit its associated nonprofit.

Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder said artists will create a design that aligns with their organization’s mission and vision.

“They're looking for artists to apply and provide concepts, to paint chairs, to add mixed media to chairs, and those chairs will be selected through a juried selection process,” she said. “Artists get $1,750 to create a chair if they are selected.”

KPCW is one of the 12 nonprofits selected to work with the artist to decorate a chair. Others include:

  • Park City Education Foundation
  • Christian Center of Park City
  • People’s Health Clinic
  • YSA – Youth Sport Alliance
  • Peace House Inc
  • Recycle Utah
  • National Ability Center
  • SOS Outreach
  • Summit Land Conservancy
  • Live Like Sam Foundation
  • Friends of Ski Mountain Mining

The deadline for artists to apply is May 7. The Sunset on Sunrise Chair Auction will be June 11.

A link for artists to apply can be found here.

The Arts Council of Park City and Summit County and Park City Mountain are financial supporters of KPCW. 
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver