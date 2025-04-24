‘Sunset on Sunrise’ chair lift auction to benefit local nonprofits

The “Sunset on Sunrise” chairs are from the Canyons Village Sunrise lift which was torn down this spring to make way for a new gondola.

The Arts Council and the mountain are currently looking for artists who want to be considered to work directly with a designated nonprofit on designs. Proceeds from each auctioned chair will benefit its associated nonprofit.

Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder said artists will create a design that aligns with their organization’s mission and vision.

“They're looking for artists to apply and provide concepts, to paint chairs, to add mixed media to chairs, and those chairs will be selected through a juried selection process,” she said. “Artists get $1,750 to create a chair if they are selected.”

KPCW is one of the 12 nonprofits selected to work with the artist to decorate a chair. Others include:



Park City Education Foundation

Christian Center of Park City

People’s Health Clinic

YSA – Youth Sport Alliance

Peace House Inc

Recycle Utah

National Ability Center

SOS Outreach

Summit Land Conservancy

Live Like Sam Foundation

Friends of Ski Mountain Mining

The deadline for artists to apply is May 7. The Sunset on Sunrise Chair Auction will be June 11.

A link for artists to apply can be found here.

The Arts Council of Park City and Summit County and Park City Mountain are financial supporters of KPCW.