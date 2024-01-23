Sunrise Gondola Project was approved, here’s what's next

Park City Mountain will replace its Sunrise chairlift with a 10-passenger, 6,500-foot gondola. The lift serves as a small connector out of the Pendry Plaza in Canyons Village.

The new gondola is meant to reduce base wait times so skiers and riders can get on the snow faster. It ends at the Red Pine area providing another lift option, along with Red Pine Gondola and Orange Bubble Express, for upper mountain access. The new gondola will also be less susceptible to wind which will reduce weather-related delays and closures.

The project received a positive recommendation from Summit County planners in early January. Community members also gave the project a thumbs up, including Fraser Bullock. He said he was thrilled Park City Mountain was willing to invest in the gondola.

“I have a 5-year-old grandson, we spend a lot of time at Park City Mountain, and just enhancing that experience and reducing the negative elements that can sometimes come from lines or wind is a big improvement,” he said.

Bullock also said the gondola is important infrastructure for residents and future visitors.

Now Park City Mountain has released the project phases. Phase one, which is now finished, involved planning and permitting.

Phase two begins later this year. It will bring construction and temporary fencing, the establishment of the lift corridor on the mountain and utility relocations and infrastructure improvements.

During phase three the Sunrise chairlift will be removed, terminals, towers, rope and cabins will be installed and the bottom terminal plaza will be constructed. The Sunrise chairlift will be open until the Sunrise Gondola is complete.

Park City Mountain is aiming to open the gondola in 2025.

The Sunrise Gondola also generated renewed discussion around a transit agreement between the resort and Summit County. This could result in a long-term agreement next month where the mountain pays the county for bus service.