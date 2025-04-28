Park City February sales tax sets new record high

Park City collected $8.3 million in sales tax revenue in February 2025, setting a new single-month record.

Revenue is up 2.7% compared to February 2024, the city’s previous high, according to staff.

February is peak ski season and also saw the FIS World Cup at Deer Valley, which drew thousands of attendees. The 2025 Sundance Film Festival wrapped at the beginning of the month as well.

Amid the economic uncertainty driven by President Donald Trump’s tariff policy, budget staffers told the council they continue to analyze data to forecast future sales tax revenue, which is driven by tourism and plays a major role in Park City’s budget.

Major airlines, including Delta, American and Southwest, are reissuing their initial financial projections for the year, a sign travel demand is waning.

Airlines are reporting the biggest declines in domestic leisure travel, according to The Wall Street Journal .

Domestic spending at hotels also fell in the first quarter of 2025, per analysts at Bank of America.

But Park City Chamber President and CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff said there is good news when it comes to the local economy.

Despite a slow April, Wesselhoff said future hotel bookings are ahead of where they were this time last year.

“We’re seeing May right now is ahead of pace with reservations on the books by over 30%,” she said. “June up 16% ahead of pace, and July is also 7% ahead of pace. So I think it’s a solid outlook for the next couple of months.”

Wesselhoff said Park City hotel occupancy was up 3% and average daily rates were up 2% in the six-month stretch that includes the ski season from November 2024 to April 2025.