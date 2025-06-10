© 2025 KPCW

Gas leak on Park City's Main Street evacuates area businesses

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published June 10, 2025 at 1:11 PM MDT
Empty Main Street in Old Town Park City after a gas leak on June 10, 2025
Matt Sampson
/
KPCW
Park City Fire District personnel put up caution tape on 5th Street next to the post office.

Old Town Park City is reopening after businesses, residents and tourists were evacuated for a Main Street gas leak Tuesday.

Main Street businesses were allowed to resume normal operations around 5 p.m. Tuesday after being closed for several hours.

Pedestrian traffic on Main Street is allowed but vehicle traffic between Swede Alley and Heber Avenue remains closed.

Park City officials will announce when Main Street reopens to normal vehicle traffic.

A firefighter blocks off access to Main Street in Old Town in response to a gas leak on June 10, 2025.JPG
1 of 2  — A firefighter blocks off access to Main Street in Old Town in response to a gas leak on June 10, 2025.JPG
A firefighter blocks off access to Main Street in Old Town in response to a gas leak on June 10, 2025.
Matt Sampson / KPCW
Crews continue to monitor conditions on Main Street after a gas leak.
2 of 2  — Enbridge crews continue to monitor conditions on Main Street after a gas leak road closed sign construction worker.JPG
Crews continue to monitor conditions on Main Street after a gas leak.
Matt Sampson / KPCW

Emergency crews were called to the gas leak at Main Street and 4th Street around noon Tuesday.

Park City Police and Park City Fire District officials evacuated businesses, residents and tourists on Main Street, Swede Alley and Park Avenue – south of Heber Avenue.

Main Street gas leak emergency alert notification
KPCW

A private company, Toro Blanco Group, and its subcontractor hit a natural gas line while installing wireless infrastructure, Park City Municipal said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the Toro Blanco Group could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.

The city said it had no involvement in the project and that Enbridge Gas was leading repair efforts.

No injuries have been reported.
