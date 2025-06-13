Park City exploring seasonal parking pass for Bonanza Flat

On June 2 paid hourly parking began at the Bloods Lake, Bonanza Flat and Empire Pass trailheads.

The rates are $5 per hour on the weekdays and $8 per hour on weekends. Only residents within Park City boundaries can evade the cost, by registering for a free locals parking permit.

The city council created free resident parking because taxpayers funded a $25 million bond to purchase and preserve Bonanza Flat in 2017.

But the nonprofit Utah Open Lands led a fundraising effort to raise another $13 million to fill the deficit of the total cost. That haul involved more than 3,000 individual donors and a variety of government agencies, associations, and private foundations.

During the Park City Council meeting June 12, councilmember Jeremy Rubell referenced internal discussions about a season parking pass for non-residents. Rubell said several people have suggested the concept.

“The whole logic behind it is Park City taxpayers are paying the cost of [Bonanza Flat] through the bond,” Rubell said. “Others donated, and [I’ve] heard some good ideas from the community.”

Park City’s budget team is expected to evaluate the financial contributions to Bonanza Flat to determine who could qualify for a season pass.

It’s unclear when the topic will return for consideration, but council members expressed interest in having a future discussion.

