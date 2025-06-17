Park City mining culture preserved thanks to local nonprofit

One of the endangered buildings, the Thaynes hoist house, was damaged during the 2022-2023 ski season when more than 12 feet of snow collapsed the roof.

The nonprofit has secured some of the needed funding to restore the Silver King Coalition headframe building. It needs to raise $800,000 more this year to save the Thaynes headframe, hoist house and adjacent buildings.

The organization received an $18,000 grant in August 2024 to begin repairs. Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History now hope to submit permitting plans by the end of the year to begin reconstruction in 2026.

In addition to the Thaynes hoist house, the Silver King headframe, mill and more than 20 other structures are on the National Register of Historic Places highlighting their national significance.

Preservation Utah said the 1937 Thaynes headframe and shaft were critical for ore extraction. They later became the world's only underground ski lift in the 1960s.

The Silver King Mining Company, formed in 1892, was one of the largest producers of silver, lead and zinc in the world.