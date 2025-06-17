© 2025 KPCW

What’s open, closed in the Wasatch Back on Juneteenth

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 17, 2025 at 4:36 PM MDT
In honor of Juneteenth Thursday, Park City Hall, the city library and all Summit County Library branches will be closed.

Summit County government offices are also closed Thursday.

Recycle Utah’s recycling center in Park City will be closed for the Juneteenth holiday.

However, liquor stores, the Department of Motor Vehicles and other state offices are open Thursday since they observed the holiday Monday.

The Park City MARC, ice rink and Basin Recreation Fieldhouse will be open regular hours as well.

In Summit County, Republic Services will continue regular trash pick up Thursday.

Heber City and Wasatch County offices will be open Thursday. They were closed Monday for the holiday.

Wasatch County Solid Waste pickup will follow regular schedule Thursday after delaying Monday trash collection.

Also, national parks are waiving entrance fees Thursday for the third of eight free days this year.
