Temporary crosswalk installed by Park City High School

Park City Engineer John Robertson said the temporary crosswalk along Cooke Drive will open for pedestrian use Thursday June 19.

The tunnel in front of Park City High School will be closed for the summer as crews replace a broken snowmelt system.

The high-intensity activated crosswalk, or HAWK, being installed is similar to the pedestrian crossing in front of Fresh Market on Park Avenue.

The crosswalk is only active if the sidewalk button is triggered by a pedestrian or cyclist. Bright yellow lights then flash, signaling for vehicles to slow down. It next turns red, to stop vehicles and allow pedestrians to cross.

The light then flashes red, allowing vehicles to proceed if no one is using the crosswalk.

Robertson, the city engineer, said the temporary crosswalk may impact traffic flow on state Route 248, depending on how many people use it.

“This is the best way to ensure that the pedestrians safely get across,” Robertson said. “Cars might not benefit from that.”

Last year a 40-year-woman was killed after being hit by a truck on state Route 248 near this new temporary crosswalk.

Repairs on the tunnel are expected to be completed before students return for classes in August.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.