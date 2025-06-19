© 2025 KPCW

Park City roads close for construction, Savor the Summit

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 19, 2025 at 5:30 PM MDT
Crews continue to monitor conditions on Main Street after a gas leak.
Matt Sampson
/
KPCW
Main Street in Park City will close to vehicle traffic next week for construction Savor the Summit

Some Park City roads will close for maintenance and events next week, also affecting bus routes.

Thaynes Canyon Drive closes for construction Monday and Tuesday, rerouting Park City Transit buses including the 2 Green and 3 Blue to Payday Drive.

Wednesday construction moves to Three Kings Drive, rerouting the bus lines to Parke Avenue. The road will reopen June 28.

Main Street will close to vehicles from Heber Avenue to Swede Alley next week for road work.

Crews will close the road Tuesday from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. to apply a slurry seal, protecting the pavement and improving surface quality.

Main Street will close again Thursday at 10 a.m. for Savor the Summit. It will reopen around midnight after the dining event.

The road closures won’t affect pedestrian access.

Old Town parking is free until June 30 except during special events.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver