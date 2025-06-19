Park City Sailing Association celebrates sport at annual Jordanelle event

Sailors annually mark “Summer Sailstice” on the weekend closest to the Summer Solstice, which falls on June 20 this year.

The event was founded in 2001 by John Arndt to unite sailors worldwide and celebrate the sport’s positive impacts.

The Park City Sailing Association, founded in 2008, will mark the occasion Saturday at its home marina at Jordanelle State Park.

Executive Director Scott VerMerris said, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be sailing rides for all ages, free barbecue, games and a gear swap. Attendees can also talk with the nonprofit’s board members and staff.

“Feeling the wind in your sails and being on the water, whether or not you’ve been doing it your whole life or you’re doing it for the first time, that feeling is incredibly therapeutic and very special,” VerMerris said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Thursday.

Newcomers can learn how to get into the sport. VerMerris said it’s never too late to start.

“Sailing is perceived as expensive and elitist,” he said. “We’re trying to make this accessible and affordable. So we will not only make these prices digestible, we’re also going to pave the way to get you out sailing.”

Along with racing, the group offers educational, adaptive and therapeutic sailing lessons and programs.

More information about the Park City Sailing Association can be found here.