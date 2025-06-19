© 2025 KPCW

Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter welcomes summer solstice with volunteer event

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published June 19, 2025 at 11:00 AM MDT
The Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter is kicking off the official start of summer with a volunteer and beer event. Participants will help improve habitat quality. 

The longest day of the year, the summer solstice is Friday, June 20, and the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter is celebrating with chores and cheers.

The chores begin at 5 p.m. when the preserve will welcome volunteers to help pull invasive weeds. Hunter Klingensmith from the preserve said removing the weeds will improve habitat quality and the wetland ecosystem.

“We really love our volunteers, and so appreciate all of the help that they bring to remove some of those invasive species that are really problematic on the preserve,” she said. 

The preserve recommends volunteers wear closed-toed shoes, pants, and a hat. Bug spray, water and sunscreen are also recommended. Work gloves will be provided.

After the work, volunteers will head back to the EcoCenter to enjoy some cheer: pizza, beer and non-alcoholic seltzers on the back deck.

Volunteers must be 21 or older and register to attend.
Park City
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller