Utility work to close some Wasatch Back trails this weekend

Basin Recreation will close the Discovery Ridge Trail System Friday to Sunday for Rocky Mountain Power utility work near Woodward.

In Park City, a section of the Mid Mountain trail near Mojave and CMG by Park City Mountain will reopen for the weekend before closing again Monday, June 23.

The closure includes lower Jenni’s, lower Seldom Seen and First Time Return.

The Mountain Trails Foundation says bikers descending Seldom Seen will need to climb up Jenni’s for 0.2 miles to exit on CMG.

Hikers are advised to avoid mid-Jenni’s and CMG trails during the construction.

The trails are expected to reopen June 27.