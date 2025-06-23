Park City adding lights to stadium field at Quinn’s Junction sports complex

On June 26 the Park City Council could approve a nearly $350,000 contract to install lights at the Park City Sports Complex Stadium Field, which is used for soccer and lacrosse games.

Park City Recreation Director Ken Fisher said the new lights were designed to meet the specifications of the International Dark Skies Association.

Fisher said the same lights were recently installed at City Park and the two seperate multipurpose fields at the Quinn’s Junction complex.

“They’re LED and night sky compliant, and it’s been a great improvement, I think all the way around for the night skies,” Fisher said. “We just don’t get that light spill that we had in the past.”

The addition of the new lights to stadium field means play can now go on until 10 p.m. there.

Electrical conduits were installed around the perimeter of the field when it was first built in 2006 to accommodate future sports lighting.

The staff report notes that the new lights are scheduled to go up in September and will take around three weeks to complete.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.