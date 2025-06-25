Registration open for Fourth of July fun runs in the Wasatch Back

In Summit County, Park City Ski and Snowboard will host its 41st annual Fourth of July 5k starting at the Park City Mountain First Time parking lot.

The annual 5k also serves as a fundraiser for the local youth ski and snowboard team.

This year there are 1,000 spots for runners. Adults 12 and older are $50 and kids 11 and under are $30.

Those interested must register online for the event , no day-of registration will be available. Registration closes July 3 at 5 p.m.

Cole Sport’s Kathy Burke said the race begins at 8 a.m. on July Fourth.

“You can pick up your bib and your t-shirt at Cole Sport all next week between 10 and five at the Park Avenue location ahead of time,” she said.

The 3.1-mile route follows Three Kings Drive to Thaynes Canyon Drive with a turnaround point part way down Payday Drive.

Burke said there are prizes from Arc’teryx for the fastest runners.

“For overall, first, second and third, for both male and female we will have gift cards for shoes. So Arc’teryx is a footwear running, trail running collection,” she said. “We'll also have prizes during a raffle during the event, so we're giving away prizes as well.”

In Wasatch County runners can kick off their holiday weekend with the Intermountain Health Heber Valley Hospital Main-to-Main 5k and 10k races.

The family-friendly races are part of the Heber Valley’s Red, White and Blue Festival and begin at 7 a.m. on July Fourth. Runners are required to pre-register for the runs . Same-day registration is not available.

Registration for the 10k is $45 and the 5k is $35.

The races begin at Main Street park and travel along West 200 South. The 5k route will loop around Southfield Park before heading back toward Heber’s Main Street.

The 10k will take runners out to Center Street in Midway before looping around to Main Street Park.