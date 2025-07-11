Basin Rec says locals encouraged dogs to chase ducks at Park City pond

FULL INTERVIEW: Basin Recreation Ranger Supervisor Aaron Williams Listen • 8:24

Basin Rec Ranger Supervisor Aaron Williams said a mother and four ducklings have been using the Willow Creek Park pond as a resting area. He said that’s not uncommon, but there have been more dog-wildlife conflicts than normal this season.

“Dogs getting out there, going after the ducks, having poor recall on the dogs. The dogs continue to go after them,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Friday. “We even had some people encourage their dogs to go after the ducks, throw toys towards the ducks so the dogs go after them.”

Basin Rec staff have tried to reduce the number of incidents by putting up signs to remind dog owners that they are responsible for maintaining voice control, even in off-leash areas. Staff also brought in animal control officers to speak with pet owners.

“Despite putting up signage, despite trying to educate, having the animal control officers come out as well, you know, the problem continued,” Williams said.

So, Basin Rec staff decided to temporarily close the pond .

Williams said the pond isn’t specifically for dogs. Its primary function is as a water retention pond to irrigate fields in the Willow Creek area. Williams said allowing dogs in the area in the summer and using the pond as a skating rink in the winter are just bonuses.

The pond will reopen when it’s safe for everyone to enjoy.

The Willow Creek Park remains open. Dog owners can also use Snyderville Basin off-leash areas like Run-A-Muk, Trailside dog parks and the Woods dog park instead.