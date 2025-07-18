Parkite recruits locals for Wasatch Back League of Women Voters chapter

Parkite Monica Schaffer said the League of Women Voters was formed in 1920, about six months before U.S. women earned the right to vote. The league is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization working to protect and expand voting rights.

Schaffer was part of the Wasatch Back’s previous LWV chapter but said it folded during the COVID-19 pandemic, like many other organizations.

“We didn't have anything active in this community for a while,” she said on KPCW's "Local News Hour" July 18 . “I joined the Salt Lake chapter of the League of Women Voters about a year ago, and they are super active. There are tons of wonderful, extremely smart women working down there.”

But Shaffer said she and other Wasatch Back members were wondering what they could do in their own communities.

So, Schaffer is now leading the effort to restart the Wasatch Back chapter. The group has around 30 members and is working to recruit more from across Summit and Wasatch counties.

“We meet every third Tuesday at my house, and a typical meeting consists of brainstorming sessions,” Schaffer said. “We're a fledgling group, and so we are still trying to decide how to center our efforts here.”

She said the group wants to focus on educating the electorate and sharing voter information through tabling events.

The chapter will also host a Park City Council and mayoral candidate meet-and-greet Aug. 4 at the Park City Library from 7:30-9 p.m.