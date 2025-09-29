© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Freelance journalist asks court to reject ex-Park City school administrator’s defamation claims

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published September 29, 2025 at 2:05 PM MDT
Utah State Courts
Tanner sued in 3rd District Court (above) this past summer.

Michelle Deininger's new court filings state a report about Mike Tanner was accurate and protected speech.

Attorneys for freelance journalist Michelle Deininger asked a judge Sept. 26 to dismiss a lawsuit from former Park City School District COO Mike Tanner.

“Deininger’s reporting has not required retraction or even moderate correction, including the reporting at issue here,” court papers state.

The reporter is asking 3rd District Judge Richard Mrazik for “expedited relief” under Utah’s version of a law designed to prevent frivolous lawsuits against protected speech.

Tanner sued Deininger in July over a November 2024 article she authored in The Park Record. The newspaper is not named as a defendant.

The story raised concerns about Tanner’s compensation package and remote work agreement. Tanner claims it led to the loss of his job, made it difficult for him to find a new one and misstated various facts.

In court papers, Deininger’s attorneys point out Tanner’s complaint never quotes the article in question and only summarizes its alleged falsehoods.

They also argue that Tanner is a public figure for the purposes of the article that she wrote. That would make it more difficult for Tanner to prove he was defamed than it would be for private individuals making similar claims.

No hearing dates have been set in the case.

Deininger was a KPCW employee between June 2021 and May 2023. She has retained the law firm Parr Brown Gee & Loveless, which is also representing KPCW in a separate defamation suit brought by a former tennis instructor against Wasatch Back media outlets.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas
Related Content