Wasatch Back book festival features authors, panels and crafts

In celebration of National Book Month, the Park City, Summit County and Wasatch County libraries are partnering with the nonprofit Utah Humanities to host the annual festival. The event highlights literature, authors and creative expression.

Park City Library events director Becca Lael says the weekend will be filled with opportunities to engage with authors, listen to readings, attend panel discussions and even get crafty starting Saturday morning [Oct. 4].

“We'll start with pie breakfast and a banned book open mic,” Lael explained on the “KPCW Local News Hour” Tuesday. “We'll have books that have been banned that we'll have collected. You can step up to the mic and read your own passage, or we'll have passages pre-selected, so we'll kind of engage in that conversation of what makes a banned book and what parts of it is important for us as well. At 10 a.m., we start our craft extravaganza, which is really family friendly. And then, if you're a mom like me, your child probably talks about Labubu. So, we have a Labubu reads craft.”

One of the featured events is a talk by bestselling author Kevin Fedarko, brought in by the Park City Friends of the Library. Board member Cathy Lanigan says members are invited to a private reception with Fedarko at 1 p.m., followed by a free public talk at 2 p.m. in the Jim Santy Auditorium.

He’ll discuss his latest book, “A Walk in the Park,” which explores his challenging journey through the Grand Canyon.

“It’s an interesting time for our national parks. This is an in-depth look at what the Grand Canyon is really about. Kevin's first book that got a lot of notice was “The Emerald Mile,” which has to do with running the Colorado River in record time in a small wooden dory, which seems really ill advised,” Lanigan said. “And he refers to this walk as a misadventure, and on the surface, it seems ill advised.”

Other activities include a history of the book exhibit, young writers and graphic novel workshops, and a meet and greet with 20 local authors.