Park City Council candidates discuss vision for Old Town’s future

The first draft of the Main Street Area Plan proposed several transformational concepts, including parking reductions on Main Street, significant redevelopment of city property along Swede Alley and a gondola connecting the Brew Pub parking lot to Deer Valley’s Snow Park base.

The plan aims to maintain Main Street’s economic competitiveness and transform Old Town ahead of the 2034 Winter Olympics.

At a forum July 22, the eight candidates running for the two open seats on the Park City Council were asked about what they think Main Street and Swede Alley should look like in 2034.

In order, here are their responses:

Beth Armstrong said she wasn’t a fan of the initial Main Street Area Plan.

“I don’t think it should look like the first version of what was presented with skyscrapers and lots of apartment buildings and a hotel and these large buildings that are blocking the sun and not allowing us to see the mountains,” Armstrong said. “Something needs to be done to help with the road traffic coming in and out of historic Old Town, but we need to keep its character.”

Danny Glasser said preserving the character of Main Street is a priority.

“I think we should flow up one road and down the other,” Glasser said. “I think developing Swede Alley seems prudent. We need to drive more business. We’re going to need the sales tax revenue to carry these plans forward, of all these different things we want to do.”

Ian Hartley said the future of Old Town should be “authentic” and “vibrant.”

“I think there are minor improvements that we can make,” Hartley said. “There are some parts where the sidewalk is really narrow. In front of the Stio building, you’ve only got about four feet. There’s no way two wheelchairs could pass each other there. I think we can have small solutions that work.”

John Kenworthy cited his previous experience as chair of Park City’s Historic Preservation Board.

“China Bridge has to be demolished,” Kenworthy said. “It has to be demolished before the Olympics. The first portion of it has to happen in five years. This is an opportunity for us to look at and revision circulation. We have to come up with a community-owned shared parking lot.”

Molly Miller said there are lots of opportunities to improve the Old Town core.

“First, I would preserve the character of Main Street, and I really do support revitalizing Swede Alley — using the opportunity to recreate China Bridge as a mixed-use parking facility,” Miller said. “I think that we also need to create a community gathering space to incentivize locals to start visiting Main Street again.”

Incumbent councilmember Jeremy Rubell said maintaining the area's historic character is “critically important.”

“Before we worry about development on Main or Swede, we have to fix traffic and circulation, and we have to do it with the lens of the entire city core,” Rubell said. “Pedestrian safety is a problem right now on Swede Alley and Main Street.”

Incumbent Tana Toly, who is also seeking a second term on the council, said historic preservation and future development can coexist.

“What I believe we need to do going forward is enhance Swede Alley to support small and local businesses and gathering spaces,” Toly said. “Develop the Brew Pub lot with an anchor tenant that adds value to the community, create a circulation plan that works for the intersection of cars, pedestrians and transit, and right-size parking to meet the real needs without overpowering the character of the area — and that includes a new parking garage.”

Diego Zegarra said he enjoys when pedestrians are able to walk on Main Street.

“Two of my favorite days of the year to be on Main Street are probably Halloween and locals night of the Kimball Arts fest, when you can walk on Main Street, say ‘hi’ to your neighbors and you get that feeling of connectedness,” Zegarra said. “It’s one of the reasons people love this community, and I’d be curious and interested in seeing what can we do to create those spaces for our neighbors.”

A recording of the full forum, where candidates also discussed topics like the departure of Sundance and preparation for the 2034 Winter Games, can be found below.