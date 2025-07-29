Music teacher, OB-GYN named Park City Rotary 2025 citizens of the year

The Park City Rotary Club annually recognizes locals who have provided outstanding service to the community with its Professional Citizen of the Year and Volunteer Citizen of the Year awards.

Music teacher and local legend Chris Taylor received the 2025 Professional Citizen of the Year award. After over 30 years teaching in the Park City School District, Taylor retired this year and is moving to St. George.

He thanked Park City community members for their support over the years.

“I would not be nearly as successful as I could have been without the community of Park City. We're able to offer things to kids that nobody else can,” he said.

Taylor was honored for his time leading the high school band and the countless accolades he earned during his tenure. Along with inspiring hundreds of students, Taylor grew the band into a nationally recognized program. He also received a lifetime achievement award this year from the Utah Bandmasters Association.

Ecker Hill Middle School band teacher Zach Giddings said Taylor is revered statewide. Giddings remembers watching Park City High’s jazz band with his friends.

“We literally were like, ‘We know the cool kids are in the Park City High jazz band, so we're gonna go watch them,’” he said. “Actually, in my interview for the Ecker Hill Middle School band position, he [Taylor] was in there, and I said, ‘Hey, I've been fan-girling for you since about 2007.”

Kristine Weller / KPCW Dr. Merrill Lewen with her family and other supporters at the 2025 Park City Rotary Club citizen awards announcement.

Dr. Merrill Lewen received the 2025 Volunteer Citizen of the Year award. She was honored for her eight years volunteering at the People’s Health Clinic as an OB-GYN, mentor and board member.

People’s Health Clinic CEO Mairi Leining said the clinic has a women’s health program because of Lewen.

“She has a deep conviction that all people deserve the very highest level of health care, and one of the first large stands she took at the clinic was ensuring that we had the level of providers necessary to make sure that was a reality,” she said.

Lewen said she originally studied art history, but during her last year of college she decided to pursue women’s health. Since then she has had practices around the country.

The best part about volunteering at the People’s Health Clinic, Lewen said, is mentoring the next generation of medical professionals.

“One of my gifts is being able to reach out and help patients be comfortable being very honest with me in an incredibly vulnerable situation. And that's part of why I love mentoring as well, because I feel like my colleagues can observe those skills and learn from them,” she said.

Lewen said she was honored to receive the award, especially in a city where there are so many dedicated volunteers.

As part of their awards, Lewen and Taylor will serve as grand marshals at Park City's Miners Day Parade Sept. 1.