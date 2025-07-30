Beloved chef supports Park City ski team fundraiser

Long-time Park City chef Adolf Imboden closed his restaurant in 2021. Since then, the community has missed his legendary bratwursts and salads.

But, Imboden's cooking will make an appearance at Park City Ski and Snowboard supporter Bill Engel's event at his Park Meadows home supporting the 1,200 local athletes on the ski team.

Park City Ski and Snowboard Development Director and Olympian Heidi Volker said in addition to the food, the event will feature former ski team members, and an auction.

“We'll have former Olympians there, Picabo Street, Ted Ligety, Steven Nyman, Billy Demong,” Volker said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Wednesday, July 30. “Our locals that you always see around town that makes Park City so special. We'll have some of our young children there to meet and greet with the guests. And as you mentioned, Adolph is there, who's such a big fan of winter sports. It's a great event - a local casual backyard barbecue with an auction, but tons of fun with some music, and a great way to start the winter season.”

Executive Director Christie Hind said the money will support the team’s operations, including the athletes and their coaches.

“It’s to help support the programs,” Hind said. “It's very expensive, to keep coaches in jobs that feel like careers. We have an incredible roster of coaches; I think the best in the country. It takes a lot to make sure that they're happy and to bring the programs to the kinds of facilities that we enjoy, both at UOP and Deer Valley and Park City Mountain. We've got lots of partners here in town, but it is not an inexpensive endeavor to deliver the highest level of programming to local kids.”

The event is set for Friday, Aug. 8 from 5-11 p.m. Tickets are $50.