Friday Film Review | 'Oh, Hi!'

We know from Iris’ confession in the opening scene that she’s done something bad. Then, the clock rewinds 30 hours to show us what led to that moment.

Iris and Isaac, having dated for several months, are off on their first romantic getaway. On the road, with the volume cranked and voices in sync with Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, their cute, comfortable chemistry is obvious. It’s a sunny day, picturesque scenery, a lovely young couple — everything feels right.

Then comes a stop at a roadside strawberry stand. What follows is a comedic chain of events — both heart-stopping and humorous — that hints sudden twists might be waiting just ahead on their relationship road.

Iris and Isaac have very different ideas of where this romance is headed. Isaac’s honesty, instead of earning him bonus points, sparks a reaction from Iris that turns their chemistry explosive.

Molly Gordon, best known as Claire Dunlap from TV's “The Bear,” is perfect as Iris, shifting seamlessly between humor and heartbreak, nuttiness and fury. Logan Lerman, from “Hunters” and “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” plays Isaac. Though much of his screen time is spent handcuffed to a bed, his emotional range is impressive and authentic.

Geraldine Viswanathan and John Reynolds, as Iris’s friends, add a sharp and funny comic layer.

In interviews, Gordon, who shares a story credit with writer-director Sophie Brooks, has revealed they are good friends. Both drew from painful breakups in their 20s — when boyfriends dodged “the big conversation” about commitment. They joked about forcing those conversations, which became the seed of this story.

I’ll admit, for me, the middle section dragged. I wondered if this might have worked better as a short film. But the Gen Z themes — modern dating, social media pressures — are real and relatable for today’s audience.

This film premiered at a packed house at Sundance 2025’s Eccles Theatre. At age 68, I was clearly not the target audience, but the younger crowd around me loved it.

“Oh, Hi!” is rated R for sexual content, nudity, and language. It runs 1 hour and 35 escalating minutes.