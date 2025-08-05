Inaugural Park City Jewish Fest to celebrate with live music, food truck
The inaugural Park City Jewish Festival is one day only at Canyons Village.
It starts Wednesday at 6 p.m. with live music and a Kosher food truck.
The free festival features a star-studded lineup of Jewish performers, including the Hasidic electro-house duo Zusha and American Hasidic pop rock band 8th Day.
The food truck will serve Kosher classics like falafel, schnitzel and shawarma.
Guests are asked to bring their own chairs and reserve free tickets online in advance.