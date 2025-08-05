Southeastern Utah town, Bluff, earns Dark Sky designation

The far southeastern town of Bluff earned its Dark Sky designation in late June. It’s 25 miles north of the Arizona border.

The Dark Sky organization says the town’s general and long-term plans show a respect for the land and sky has long been a community priority.

That includes Bluff’s exterior lighting ordinance to ensure homes and businesses use night-sky-friendly lighting.

Since 2016, the town’s annual star party at the elementary school has featured dark sky conservation talks, Indigenous star stories, constellation tours and telescope viewing.

To celebrate its designation, Bluff will host its first annual, two-day Dark Sky Festival in November.

More than 230 areas in 20 counties have the Dark Sky honor.

In the Wasatch Back, Jordanelle and Rockport reservoirs and East Canyon State Park have earned the designation.

Certified areas are required to use quality outdoor lighting, have policies to reduce light pollution and continue outreach and education that results in positive change.