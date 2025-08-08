Park City Municipal jumps into the podcast game

The new podcast, titled “PCCast”, will explore the people, policies and programs that shape everyday life in Park City.

Park City Community Engagement Manager Linda Jager said the audio medium offers something that newsletters and social media can’t.

“We were looking for an opportunity to be able to share stories in a little deeper level, and podcasts continue to grow as a great news source,” Jager said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Friday. “We thought, let’s give it a try.”

Jager said they plan to dive into detail on a variety of topics.

“So really the history behind some of the legacy projects in Park City, some of the people behind the projects in Park City,” she said. “Things like the budget, which is in our first episode.”

Park City Communications Manager Clayton Scrivner said they’re looking to the public to provide feedback on what they’d like to hear.

“We’re going to figure out what works as we go forward,” Scrivner said. “We want people to help us guide what they want to listen to. That’s what this is all about.”

Residents are encouraged to share their ideas over email to media@parkcity.org.

The podcast is hosted by Claire Wiley, who also hosts “The Local View” on KPCW weekday afternoons.

Over half of Americans 12 and older listen to a podcast monthly, according to Edison Research. Several local governments across the country, including Summit County, have launched podcasts to educate locals on community issues.

“PCCast” is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and the city’s website.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.