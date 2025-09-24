ICE takes four people into custody in Park City’s Prospector neighborhood

The Park City Police Department confirmed federal Immigration, Customs and Enforcement officers had an operation in Park City the morning of Sept. 24.

“It was a targeted enforcement by ICE,” Park City police spokesperson Lt. Danielle Snelson told KPCW.

She said four people were taken into custody in the operation near Bonanza Drive and Prospector Avenue.

Snelson said the Park City Police Department was not involved and learned about the operation afterward to clear a vehicle left at the scene.

KPCW has reached out to ICE for more information.

This is a developing story that will updated as more information is confirmed.