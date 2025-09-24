© 2025 KPCW

ICE takes four people into custody in Park City’s Prospector neighborhood

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published September 24, 2025 at 1:52 PM MDT
Updated September 24, 2025 at 2:37 PM MDT
Park City police said federal immigration authorities performed a targeted enforcement in Park City's Prospector neighborhood the morning of Sept. 24, 2025.
Debi Burns
The operation happened Wednesday morning near Bonanza Drive and Prospector Avenue.

The Park City Police Department confirmed federal Immigration, Customs and Enforcement officers had an operation in Park City the morning of Sept. 24.

“It was a targeted enforcement by ICE,” Park City police spokesperson Lt. Danielle Snelson told KPCW.

She said four people were taken into custody in the operation near Bonanza Drive and Prospector Avenue.

Snelson said the Park City Police Department was not involved and learned about the operation afterward to clear a vehicle left at the scene.

KPCW has reached out to ICE for more information.

This is a developing story that will updated as more information is confirmed.
Park City
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas