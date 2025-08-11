© 2025 KPCW

Park City water line project affects Holiday Ranch Loop Road

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 11, 2025 at 4:27 PM MDT
The road work on I-80's bridges will be mostly at night, but Marsac Avenue resurfacing will be during the day, Monday through Friday, starting around July 10.

The work is part of Park City’s state Route 224 water pipeline project that started in May.

Park City water line construction is progressing along Holiday Ranch Loop Road and will now intermittently close parts of the street.

It involves connecting Park City Municipal’s water system with Summit Water Distribution Company to increase capacity.

The pipeline will run along Holiday Ranch Loop Road and Route 224.

During construction, traffic signals will be in place to keep traffic flowing as the water line is installed within the roadway.

It’s unclear how long construction will affect roads in the area.
