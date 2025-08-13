© 2025 KPCW

Park City Song Summit to bring live music to City Park this weekend

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 13, 2025 at 3:52 PM MDT
Ben Anderson, founder of the Park City Song Summit, addresses the crowd on September 8, 2022

The stage is set for the annual Park City Song Summit at its new location in City Park.

The music festival and wellness event begins Thursday and features a unique mix of live performances, open-ended panel discussions and other events.

Among the scheduled performances are Goose, Marcus King, Greensky Bluegrass and Dawes.

Daily wellness activities including yoga and meditation are also available to festivalgoers.

The 2025 venues include two stages at City Park, a stage at Library Field, the Jim Santy Auditorium and late-night shows at the Marquis.

Parking is limited and festivalgoers are encouraged to walk, ride bikes or take free public transportation to the venues.

Tickets are required for the three-day festival.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
Sydney Weaver
