Park City Song Summit’s 2025 festival will feature Goose, Greensky Bluegrass

The Park City Song Summit ’s unique mix of live performances, open-ended panel discussions and wellness events is headed to City Park this summer. The 2025 event runs from Aug. 14 to 16.

FULL INTERVIEW: Ben Anderson Listen • 13:44

Park City Song Summit Founder Ben Anderson said the festival lineup will feature individual performances and collaborations from artists in a range of genres, including bluegrass, American folk, blues and more.

Among the scheduled performers are Goose, Marcus King, Greensky Bluegrass and Dawes. A special performance by the Terrapin Family Band that includes guest artists Eric Krasno, Adam MacDougall, Jennifer Hartswick, and Nicki Bluhm is also on the festival bill.

“Then we have what we truly believe is our special sauce, and that is called the Song Summit Labs,” Anderson said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Wednesday, April 16. “Those are panel discussions, artist-to-artist discussions, thought leaders, and it covers a range of topics.”

One of this year’s labs is “Soul Kitchen” with singer Marcus King and James Beard Award-winning chef Andrew Zimmern. The pair will discuss the connections between mental health challenges in the culinary world and the music world. Another lab features electronic house music DJ LP Giobbi, who will talk about her program FEMME HOUSE that aims to create opportunities for women and LGBTQ+ individuals to enter the music scene.

As in years past, the festival will also host late-night Main Street shows. The first performance is Aug. 14.

“We'll start with a very special, special night with limited ticket availability at Le Depot Brasserie, my friend Galen Zamarra’s restaurant, right at the base of Main Street, the old Zoom,” Anderson said. “Chef Andrew Zimmern and Marcus King will do a specially curated menu around each course being one of his songs.”

The festival will be held in Park City’s City Park for the first time . Anderson said the venue change allows the festival to put a spotlight on local businesses.

“We can bring in our own food and beverage, and so that way we can have our friends and our food trucks and things that we know locally here, to be able to to come and, quite frankly, to be able to show off their their product, and be able to sell their product and make their lives more sustainable,” he said.

The park will feature a main stage and a stage for the Song Summit Foundation.

Given the limited parking at City Park, Anderson said the festival is encouraging guests to walk or ride bikes. A bike valet will be on site. Attendees can also park at the Richardson Flat park-and-ride, Park City High School or Deer Valley and take the bus for free.

Anderson also said those who live between Eighth and 15th streets and Sullivan Road and Empire Avenue can buy discounted tickets. Anderson said it’s a way to thank locals who will have the festival in their backyard.

Tickets are available now starting at $35.

The Park City Song Summit and its Song Summit Foundation are financial supporters of KPCW. For a full list, click here.

Park City Song Summit 2025 Music Lineup:



Goose

Greensky Bluegrass featuring Holly Bowling

Dawes & Friends featuring Duane Betts

Marcus King + Eric Krasno with very special guests

The Terrapin Family Band with Eric Krasno, Adam MacDougall, Jennifer Hartswick, and Nicki Bluhm

Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel

Cimafunk & La Tribu featuring Pedrito Martinez

Anders Osborne

LP Giobbi

River Eckert

Matt Warren

Featured Guests:



Chef Andrew Zimmern

David Manheim

Tara Shupe

Femme House

Backline

Song Summit Labs:

