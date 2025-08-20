Mid Mountain Trailhead closing until October

The Mid Mountain Trailhead on Marsac Avenue is closing Aug. 20 as contractors begin to work on improvements, according to Ikon Construction.

The 29-space expanded lot will have a berm to separate it from the road, allowing for a one-way entrance and exit. That way vehicles don’t have to back onto Marsac Avenue.

Other improvements include a restroom, a new information kiosk and parallel parking for vehicles with trailers. A turnaround for Park City buses will also be installed.

The project is expected to be completed by Oct. 1.

Hikers and bikers can utilize the free Park City Transit purple bus on weekends to reach nearby trailheads, including Bonanza Flat and Bloods Lake.