Annual National Ability Center race to take bikers around Summit County

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 22, 2025 at 2:35 PM MDT
The 18th annual Summit Challenge is Saturday, Aug. 22.
National Ability Center
Drivers are advised to be on the lookout for bikers throughout Park City, Snyderville Basin and Kamas Saturday morning.

The National Ability Center will host its 18th annual Summit Challenge Saturday, with 16, 25, 50, 80 and 100-mile courses weaving throughout the county.

The Summit Challenge is the state’s largest cycling event for people of all abilities, and riders on two and three wheels will be on the road.

Bikers will start their rides around 7 a.m. at the sports field parking lot in Quinn’s Junction.

Spectators can watch the finishers at the event village beginning at 11 a.m. There will be music, a BBQ food truck and ice cream.
