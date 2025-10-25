© 2025 KPCW

West Hills votes will be counted, pending final ruling

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published October 25, 2025 at 10:46 AM MDT
a ballot drop box is pictured at francis city hall in summit county
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
A ballot drop box is seen at Francis City Hall, near the proposed town of West Hills.

The Utah Supreme Court says a controversial Summit County incorporation election must go on, before it decides whether it's constitutional.

In another reversal, the West Hills election is back on — for now.

Friday afternoon, the Utah Supreme Court hit pause on a lower court ruling that deemed the proposed town between Kamas and Hideout unconstitutional.

The Summit County Clerk’s Office had said it wouldn’t report the results of the incorporation election, but now it will count the votes as normal. Click here for more information.

This is the final map of West Hills' proposed boundaries. It is roughly 3,600 acres.
LRB Public Finance Advisors
This is the final map of West Hills' proposed boundaries. It is roughly 3,600 acres.

The supreme court has yet to rule on the proposed town’s constitutionality, and still may do so before Election Day Nov. 4.

It has scheduled oral arguments for Tuesday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m.

The plaintiffs suing to stop the West Hills election are 10 area landowners who say they were treated differently and unfairly during the incorporation process.

The defendants are Utah Lt. Gov. Diedre Henderson — whose attorneys haven’t taken a position on whether the process was constitutional — and the town’s sponsor, real estate attorney Derek Anderson.

Only people within the proposed 3,600-acre town boundaries can vote on incorporation.

According to the clerk’s office, there are 96 registered voters within the boundaries. In January, there were just 47.
Summit County 2025 Election
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas
