Locals can learn to be an ‘undocu-ally’ at Park City presentation

Wasatch Back locals can learn how to support their immigrant neighbors at a special presentation Wednesday, Aug. 27, at the Park City Library from 6-7:30 p.m.

The Wasatch Immigration Project is hosting the event, titled “Being an Undocu-ally.” It features practical tools to support immigrants, key terms and the latest updates in immigration law.

Advocate Ketzel Morales will lead the presentation. She said the idea for it spawned while she was in college.

“I was an intern at the inclusion center, alongside my supervisor for my internship, we decided that there was a need for support for that particular demographic at our university. So we came about with this training,” she said.

Since then, Morales said she has reshaped the presentation to fit different target audiences. She said Wednesday’s event is perfect for anyone who doesn’t know where to start.

“Sometimes people think being an ally means doing something way, way, out of the norm, but it doesn't have to,” Morales said.

She said the three main ways to support immigrants are to show up, listen and not make assumptions. Morales said it’s also important to ask questions and be open to having conversations about the immigrant experience.

The presentation will also feature some interactive portions, including a short citizenship test. There will be time for questions at the end.